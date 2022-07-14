An integral part of the oversight and review process for future farm bills is getting direct input from producers, stakeholders, and consumers on how various programs are working for them.
In a release House Agriculture Committee Republican Leader Glenn "GT" Thompson and Chairman David Scott announced the opportunity for members of the public to submit their feedback and ideas for the 2023 farm bill through an online form available here.
"It is critical we receive feedback from farmers, ranchers, producers, and families nationwide as the 2023 farm bill draws nearer. Hearing directly from farm country about what’s working and what’s not is the only way to ensure we craft a bill that meets the needs of rural America," Thompson said.
"This is a chance to hear directly from farmers, ranchers and foresters across the nation who utilize our farm bill programs to make sure we are prioritizing their needs as well as the needs of the nutrition, research, and rural development communities," said Scott. "I strongly encourage all who are interested to share their input on how the 2018 farm bill is or is not meeting their needs, so that we at the House Agriculture Committee can craft a strong farm bill and best meet the needs of people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.