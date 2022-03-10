The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended the exemption from hours-of-service requirements for livestock haulers through May 31. Livestock feed haulers also are included in the extension, but only those transporting finished feed. Those hauling feed ingredients are ineligible for the waiver.
As a reminder, motor carriers who voluntarily operate under the terms of this extension are to report within five days after the end of each month their reliance on the declaration through the FMCSA portal at https://portal.fmcsa.dot.gov/login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.