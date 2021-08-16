Honoring Our Heroes will be a theme of the Beaver County Free Fair parade, which will be Sept. 9 to 11 at the fairgrounds in Beaver, Oklahoma.
With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11, when terrorists struck the United States, organizers wanted to salute all veterans, according to Mary Chris Barth. Veterans and active-duty military are invited to ride an honorary float, she said. The parade is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 and all veterans are invited to participate. They are asked to meet at the north end of Beaver at the First Security Bank.
It is one of many busy activities planned for the free fair, Barth said.
All non-livestock exhibit entries will be accepted and fair booths can be set up on Sept. 9. Kid games will be at the fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 activities will include dummy roping and corn hole at 6:30 p.m. The carnival will be available for rides and entertainment both Sept. 10 and 11.
Sept. 11 will be a busy day. Besides the livestock judging, which starts at 8 a.m., and the parade, there will be pig wrestling at 2 p.m., a fireman’s rodeo at 4 p.m., and a hamburger feed at 5:30 p.m. The Beaver County Farm Bureau is also having a homemade ice cream contest at 5:30 p.m. The Beaver County Fair is planned at 7 p.m.
A post-fair event, the horse show and clinic, is planned for 2 p.m. Sept. 12, and clinicians ask that attendees bring their own horses.
For more information call the fair office at 580-625-4830 or visit https://extension.okstate.edu/county/beaver/media/docs/fair/2021_beaver_county_fair_book.pdf.
