In honor of all veteran clients, Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, Hays, Kansas, has donated a fully funded trip for a Kansas veteran to Washington, D.C., for an honor flight.
The Kansas Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization that works to honor Kansas veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War by providing them with an all-expense paid journey of honor and remembrance to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C. The organization also works to educate the youth and communities throughout Kansas about the impact of these historic wars and the freedoms our nation enjoys because of the service by veterans. KHF is part of the National Honor Flight Network.
Randy Clinkscales said, “The organization is near and dear to our hearts and we made this donation in honor of all our Clinkscales’ clients that are veterans. We encourage everyone to donate or volunteer in honor of a veteran in their life.”
To learn more or donate, visit www.kansashonorflight.org.
Randy Clinkscales is an elder law attorney in Hays, Kansas and is a 2006 founding member of the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association.
