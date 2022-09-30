Jerry Nine

On Thursday toward the start of the sale one of the gals who works in the office came to the ring and walked across the ring to get to where the auctioneer and clerk were at. Following behind her was another guy who works there.

And since I normally holler out what is coming off the scales to the ring, I hollered, “Here’s a nice pair.” Then the “devil” in me made me say, “I think he is weaned.” We often have to make our own humor.

