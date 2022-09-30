On Thursday toward the start of the sale one of the gals who works in the office came to the ring and walked across the ring to get to where the auctioneer and clerk were at. Following behind her was another guy who works there.
And since I normally holler out what is coming off the scales to the ring, I hollered, “Here’s a nice pair.” Then the “devil” in me made me say, “I think he is weaned.” We often have to make our own humor.
A few weeks ago, my high school class had a reunion. And the rest of the classmates were celebrating their 50-year reunion. Since I am not near old enough to do that—since I don’t think I am even 50 years old yet—well, I just celebrated with them anyway to make them feel good.
One of the gals in the class posted what things cost in 1972. Minimum wage was $1.60 per hour. The average cost of a new home was $27,550. A gallon of gas cost 55 cents. Monthly rent was $165. A dozen eggs cost 52 cents. A postage stamp was 8 cents and a movie ticket was $1.70.
In our little town perhaps 20 years earlier Main Street was always busy as you could not park within two blocks of there unless you came really early. Couples would visit with their neighbors and often invite several families in for cards or dominoes. And the women would often bring homemade fudge or caramel popcorn. For a lot of people church was Sunday morning, Sunday night and Wednesday night. Kids were taught to respect their elders, respect the flag and prayer.
Somewhere along the way technology and our own selfish ways have changed America and not for the good. Now if you look at people in the restaurant most and sometimes all have their phone in their hand and their head glued to it. Every family each week should gather all their kids’ phones, and their own phones, and see if they remember how to carry on a conversation.
Feeder cattle are scarce and buyers know it. We sold a load of steers weighing 834 pounds that brought $180 and 68 steers weighing 896 pounds that brought $172.50. Those numbers do not fit my calculator. We wold some young bred cows up to $1,525 per head.
Please pray for rain. We need it!
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
