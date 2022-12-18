Distillery Photo.JPG

Chris Fornstrom, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, is offering special bourbon for Channel Seed customers. Fornstrom not only a full-time sales representative, he is active on his family farm and Pine Bluffs Distilling. (Courtesy photo.)

Chris Fornstrom wears multiple hats but he does so with great enthusiasm for the passion he has in serving the agricultural community.

In January the 23-year-old University of Wyoming graduate joined the family farm along with being a full-time sales representative for Channel Seed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.