Craig Hill of Ackworth was re-elected president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation for a two-year term at the organization’s 101st Annual Meeting in Des Moines.
Hill has served as IFBF president since 2011. His Farm Bureau leadership began with the Warren County Farm Bureau before being elected as the District 8 representative on the state board in 1989, and he later served as IFBF vice president from 2001-2011. As IFBF president, Hill serves as chairman of the board of FBL Financial Group, Inc., and Farm Bureau Life Companies. In addition, he serves on the American Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.
IFBF delegates also re-elected Brent Johnson of Calhoun County as District 4 director, and elected Joe Dierickx of Clinton County as District 6 director, and Tim Kaldenberg of Monroe County as District 8 director.
Nine delegates were elected to represent Iowa at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in Austin, Texas. They include: IFBF President Craig Hill of Warren County; IFBF Vice President Joe Heinrich of Jackson County; Rick Plowman of Van Buren County; Karen Seipold of Mills County; Dave Bolin of Butler County; Leo Stephas of Clay County; Brent Lorimor of Fremont County; Darrick Hall of Jones County; and Mike Kleitsch of Poweshiek County
Bryan Reed of Monroe County was elected to a three-year term on the IFBF internal study committee. The internal study committee serves as a liaison between the county Farm Bureau voting delegates and the state board of directors.
