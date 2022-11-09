element5-digital-ls8Kc0P9hAA-unsplash.jpg

Rural and urban cousins throughout the High Plains region cast ballots on Nov. 8 as their way to give a thumbs up or thumbs down on myriad candidates and special questions tailored to their individual states.

Many familiar faces will return to the Senate and House agriculture committees, although whether they will be in a majority or minority remains to be seen. The same can be said for several key races. High Plains voters also retained governors as no upsets occurred in those races.

