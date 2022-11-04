Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
High Plains Journal has partnered with Farm Rescue and state chapters of Agriculture in the Classroom for Agriculture Cares, a now-annual donation-based subscription campaign.
Through the end of the year, the weekly publication will donate 25% of new, renewal, and gift subscription revenue to these partner non-profits. Each subscriber will choose which non-profit their subscription dollars benefit.
After a successful partnership in 2021, Agriculture in the Classroom will continue as a featured non-profit. New for 2022, Farm Rescue joins the campaign for the first time.
“We're excited to partner with Agriculture in the Classroom again. Our mission to grow agriculture literacy aligns perfectly,” said HPJ Publisher Zac Stuckey. “This year, we wanted to team up with an organization that helps farmers facing crises. Farm Rescue is just that. They help farmers who have experienced illness or even natural disasters.”
Last year, the Agriculture Cares campaign raised over $32,000 in donations. Readers interested in participating in the campaign can subscribe online at www.hpjsubscribe.com. HPJ is deploying direct mail, social content, email blasts, digital advertising, and editorial content to generate awareness around this campaign.
Farm Rescue is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides free planting, haying, harvest, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to farm families experiencing a major injury, illness or natural disaster. Our goal is to provide the necessary equipment and volunteer workforce to bridge the gap of unexpected crisis and allow these families time to recover. To date, Farm Rescue has extended a helping hand to nearly 1,000 rural families. Our assistance services are made possible through the generosity of others, including individual donors, grantors and business sponsors.
“Contributions from HPJ’s Agriculture Cares campaign will further our mission and allow our volunteers to assist an even greater number of farm families in crisis. We are truly thankful for this incredible support from HPJ and its devoted family of subscribers,” said Dan Erdmann, marketing program manager, Farm Rescue.
The mission of Agriculture in the Classroom is to "increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education." An agriculturally literate person is defined as "one who understands and can communicate the source and value of agriculture as it affects our quality of life." Agriculture in the Classroom programs seek to improve student achievement by applying authentic, agricultural-based content as the context to teach core curriculum concepts in science, social studies, language arts and nutrition.
By encouraging teachers to embed agriculture into their classroom, AITC cultivates an understanding and appreciation of the food and fiber system that we all rely on every day. AITC's vision that "agriculture is valued by all" is unique within the agricultural education community and positions itself as the lead organization to serve the full spectrum of K-12 formal education.
“We are always grateful for support of our programs in the K through 12 classroom,” said Andy Guffey, executive director, National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization. “We appreciate like-minded organizations supporting our efforts and promoting ag literacy.”
HPJ is a weekly agriculture publication featuring timely ag news and markets, award-winning editorial, and extensive farm and ranch classifieds. The publication covers 12 states spanning North Dakota to Texas and Colorado to Illinois. For more information visit hpj.com. To learn more about this year’s partner non-profits, visit agclassroom.org and farmrescue.org.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
