By Matt Cure, Hanston, KS.

High Plains Journal has partnered with Farm Rescue and state chapters of Agriculture in the Classroom for Agriculture Cares, a now-annual donation-based subscription campaign.

Through the end of the year, the weekly publication will donate 25% of new, renewal, and gift subscription revenue to these partner non-profits. Each subscriber will choose which non-profit their subscription dollars benefit.

