**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
[DODGE CITY, KS, June 16 2023] -High Plains Journal, a leading source of agricultural news, information, and analysis, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The revamped online platform will launch this summer and will provide an enriched user experience with improved design and layout, streamlined login and account creation process, and new content categories.
Additionally, the new website will include all classified advertising which was previously hosted on hpjclassifieds.com. High Plains Journal subscribers will now be able to explore classifieds directly on hpj.com. Visitors to hpjclassifieds.com will be redirected to hpj.com once the transition is complete.
The new website has been developed keeping in mind the evolving needs of our diverse audience, including farmers, ranchers, agribusiness professionals, and rural community members.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which reflects High Plains Journal's commitment to providing relevant and engaging content to our audience," said Zac Stuckey, Publisher at High Plains Journal. "Our goal with this new website is to offer a more user-friendly experience that enables our readers to access the information they need with ease and efficiency."
For more information about High Plains Journal or to share your thoughts on the new website, please contact Jennifer Jones at 314-597-1299 or jj@boundmediagroup.com.
About High Plains Journal:
High Plains Journal is a publisher of agricultural news, information, and analysis for farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals across the High Plains region. For 75 years, our mission has been to deliver trusted news and insights that help our readers stay informed and make informed decisions in the ever-changing world of agriculture. Through our print publication, digital products and live events, we strive to be an indispensable source of information for producers and the agricultural industry.
