The fourth annual Cotton U event took place on March 28 in Lubbock, Texas. High Plains Journal partnered with Plains Cotton Growers Inc. to hold both Cotton U and the PCG Annual Meeting at the Overton Hotel. Over 260 attendees dotted the banquet hall as the event began. The annual meeting began with a report from Martin Stoerner, PCG president who gave an overview of the past, present and future of cotton in the High Plains.

Tyne Morgan, host of U.S. Farm Report, took the stage for an ag industry update. After Morgan’s industry report, Mark Messura, senior vice president of global supply chain marketing at Cotton Incorporated, presented a session on the current state of cotton marketing and future marketing opportunities in the fiber industry. During a complimentary lunch, attendees listened to keynote speaker, John Kriesel, a combat veteran and motivational speaker.

