High input costs and rising interest rates top concerns as farmer sentiment remains unchanged. (Chart courtesy of Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer/James Mintert.)

Unlike the two most recent presidential elections, the November mid-term election outcomes did little to swing farmer sentiment. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer came in at a reading of 102 in November, unchanged from October. There was, however, a slight movement in both of the barometer’s sub-indices.

The Current Conditions Index declined 3 points to a reading of 98, while the Future Expectations Index increased 2 points to a reading of 104. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted after the U.S. mid-term elections Nov. 14 to 18.

