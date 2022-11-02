20221101-work-b.jpg

Eric Work maintains beehives at his farm in Potosi, Mo. Work, a 25-year Army veteran, says the Heroes to Hives program offered through University of Missouri Extension and Michigan State University Extension gives veterans and their families an opportunity to learn about beekeeping. (Photo courtesy of Eric Work.)

Beginning farmer and 25-year Army veteran Eric Work’s calendar is full of educational programs offered by University of Missouri Extension.

“MU Extension programs are a godsend,” Work says. “I benefit from the amazing, high-quality learning opportunities that University of Missouri Extension continually provides, not only to veterans but many other diverse groups that are interested in learning and potentially pursuing new careers.”

20221101-work-a.jpg

In addition to tending bees, U.S. Army veteran Eric Work is on the advisory board of Peaceful Pastures Donkey Rescue, a Missouri nonprofit that rescues donkeys that are abused, neglected or at risk of slaughter. (Photo courtesy of Eric Work.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.