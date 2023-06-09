feedyard flooding 1.jpeg

(Brady Kendrick, Canyon, Texas)

They say when it rains, it pours, and that saying could not be truer than in the Texas Panhandle the last month. Over Memorial Day weekend, Hereford, Texas, one of the largest cattle feeding areas in the United States, received the brunt of a rain event, leading to historic rainfall totals and flood conditions.

Between 8 to 11 inches of rain accumulated in the Texas Panhandle town, much of it in a short period of time, causing the water to rise. The flash flood event left residents with little time to prepare and since the geographic area is extremely flat, the water had no natural exit. Since the Panhandle only averages 15 to 25 inches annually, flooding is not a scenario the area experiences very often. The rising water caused evacuations of homes—destroying at least four residences—and causing devastating impacts to the agricultural industry. Crops were underwater and livestock owners, dairies and feedlots are reporting many animal deaths.

