Before some rainfall finally arrived and helped conditions, large fires once again wreaked havoc on parts of the Plains.
Some of that rain was delivered through severe storms. Typical of this time of year in the Plains, those storms had tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Moisture timing is leading to delays in corn and soybean planting in some parts of the Plains.
Unfortunately, not every area picked up the much-needed rain.
Extreme heat in Texas did not help ongoing drought conditions. This heat was prolonged. Abilene, Texas, specifically had 12 days with temperatures at 100 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer. This set a new record for heat as the most days ever recorded above the triple digit mark for the month of May in that city. Abilene was not the only spot in Texas with triple digit heat. San Angelo, Amarillo and Childress all marked at least some days of temperatures soaring over 100 degrees.
Farther north, Grand Island, Nebraska, also had remarkable heat for May with a record high of 96 degrees on May 19.
Following the heat, the temperature swung the opposite way just a couple days later. Late season hard freezes were noted in Nebraska and northern Kansas. Some freeze damage to crops was found in north central Kansas. Record lows were set in western Nebraska including Sidney, Alliance, Chadron and North Platte.
Looking ahead to June, temperatures during the month are forecast to average above normal from the southern Plains into the central Plains. That trend will actually continue through August.
For precipitation, that looks to be lacking for the next month from western Texas into Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. Through August, precipitation totals will stay below seasonal norms for western and central Texas along with Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky (and the weather patterns), so watch for next month’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX.
