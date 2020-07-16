Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced the launch of the new KANSASWORKS KanVet website. The new site provides access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits on a one-stop, convenient webpage.
Resources available to veterans on the site include, but are not limited to employment resources, veteran and family assistance, education resources and mental health support.
In addition to veterans’ resources, the KanVet site also allows employers to take the Hire a Veteran Pledge to publicly show their commitment to the men and women who have defended our nation. This serves as a further demonstration of the state of Kansas’ commitment to providing support for veterans, as well as signifying the desire for veterans to remain in Kansas after their service.
The site is live and can be viewed at kanvet.org.
