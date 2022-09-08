1_gNh-tluGjQwBi7IT2vqXAA.png

Kansas State University wildlife extension specialist Drew Ricketts says managing private lands to benefit wildlife can be expensive, but there is help for landowners.

Ricketts said the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks offers the program Habitat First, which is funded by the Pittman Robertson Act. The program assesses a tax on hunting equipment to support wildlife research and habitat improvement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.