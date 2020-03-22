For 2020, retailers and growers have easy-to-use options for building soil health and increasing yields via native soil microbes. One application of PhycoTerra soil microbe food available from Heliae Agriculture, Gilbert, Arizona, can start the process toward regenerative agriculture. Regenerative agriculture is an approach to farming that focuses on improving soil health. The microalgae-derived technology found in PhycoTerra increases the growth of native soil microbes. The explosion of soil microbe growth generates positive results for crops and the soil, so farmers can get paid benefits as they improve soil health. Bioactive compounds produced by the microbes promote plant growth. The growth process efficiently sequesters carbon within the soil itself and in the increased biomass produced by the crop. As they grow, soil microbes colonize soil aggregates and improve soil structure. Soil aggregation allows more water to penetrate the soil surface and to be held for use by growing crops. Improved nutrient and water availability have been shown to improve crop yields and quality. For more information, see a representative or visit www.heliaeglobal.com.
