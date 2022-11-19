HedgerowMaintenance1Pix.jpg

James Anderson, owner and operator of Anderson Farm Enterprise LLC, Galva, Kansas, stands next to a hedgerow he harvested just over a year ago. Osage orange trees, also known as hedge trees, recover from harvesting very well and produce valuable logs suitable for many uses including fencing, firewood, and, with some milling, trailer decks. (Photo by Jennifer Theurer.)

With its dense, thorny branches, the Osage orange tree, or hedge tree as it more commonly known, was an early solution to keeping livestock close to home before barbed wire’s advent in 1868 (National Archives, www.archives.gov/education/lessons/barbed-wire). The expeditious growth of the hedge tree gave early livestock producers a way of marking property lines and managing their stock.

“They were planted to be horse-high, bull-proof, and hog-tight,” said James Anderson, owner and operator of Anderson Farm Enterprise LLC, Galva, Kansas.

HedgerowMaintenance2Pix.jpg

After harvesting a hedgerow, Anderson sorts and stacks logs by size for his customers who are searching for a certain size of fence post. Wood that is more suitable for firewood is stacked separately. (Photo by Jennifer Theurer.)

