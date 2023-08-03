Heat has added to drought stress

The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. (Map courtesy of NDMC.)

Dry conditions dominated the West and southern Plains, coupled with above-normal temperatures. Precipitation was most widespread throughout much of the upper Midwest and central Plains and into the Northeast.

Almost the entire country had near- to above-normal temperatures this past week, with the greatest departures over the Southwest and central Plains where temperatures were at least 4 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. Cooler-than-normal temperatures were recorded in the Pacific Northwest with departures of 3 to 6 degrees below normal. At the end of the current U.S. Drought Monitor period, significant rains developed over portions of the Midwest and central Plains, and they will be accounted for in the next analysis.

