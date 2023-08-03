Heat has added to drought stress

Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. (Map courtesy of NDMC.)
Dry conditions dominated the West and southern Plains, coupled with above-normal temperatures. Precipitation was most widespread throughout much of the upper Midwest and central Plains and into the Northeast.
Almost the entire country had near- to above-normal temperatures this past week, with the greatest departures over the Southwest and central Plains where temperatures were at least 4 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. Cooler-than-normal temperatures were recorded in the Pacific Northwest with departures of 3 to 6 degrees below normal. At the end of the current U.S. Drought Monitor period, significant rains developed over portions of the Midwest and central Plains, and they will be accounted for in the next analysis.
Warmer-than-normal temperatures dominated the region this week with departures of 6 to 8 degrees above normal over portions of southern Illinois into northeastern Missouri. The upper Midwest recorded the greatest rains, with 200 to 300% of normal rain received over Wisconsin, Michigan and areas of eastern Minnesota. Portions of northern Illinois and northern Indiana into northern Ohio also received above-normal precipitation.
Significant rains developed over Iowa and Missouri after the period for analysis this week, and they will be considered for next week’s map. Most of the changes in the region were improvements this week, with some degradation limited to the western portions of the region. Abnormally dry and moderate drought were improved over Ohio, Indiana, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, lower Michigan, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Improvements were also made in western Minnesota and central Missouri due to recent convective rains bringing above-normal precipitation. As the spotty precipitation continued, some areas of degradation were also made, with severe and extreme drought expanding in southern and northern Minnesota, eastern Iowa and portions of northern and southeast Missouri.
Precipitation was mixed in the region for the week. Areas of northwest North Dakota and throughout much of Nebraska recorded above-normal precipitation while most of Kansas, eastern South Dakota and eastern Colorado were below normal for the week. Temperatures were above normal for the week along with some areas of high dew point temperatures, too. Departures were generally 2 to 4 degrees above normal for the week, with areas of central Kansas, western North Dakota and eastern Nebraska 6 to 8 degrees above normal. The recent trend of wetter conditions over Nebraska allowed for improvements to be made to the drought depiction this week. Extreme and severe drought were improved over north central Nebraska and southeast Nebraska. Drought expanded and intensified over most of northern North Dakota where moderate drought conditions now cover much of the northern tier of the state. Abnormally dry conditions expanded over northern South Dakota.
Temperatures were near normal to slightly above over most of the region, with the greatest departures from normal in west Texas and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, where departures were 4 to 6 degrees above normal. It was an incredibly dry week over the region with only a few pockets of showers over northern Arkansas and coastal areas of Texas. Most of the region recorded zero precipitation for the week. Severe drought expanded over east Texas and southern Louisiana and a new area of severe drought was introduced over far west Texas. Moderate drought expanded over southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas.
Temperatures were mixed in the region with areas of the Pacific Northwest recording below-normal temperatures with departures of 3-6 degrees below normal. Most of the rest of the region was near normal to above normal, with the greatest departures over the Southwest with temperatures generally 3-6 degrees above normal. The monsoon moisture became more widespread throughout the Southwest, with areas of the Four Corners states all seeing scattered rain events. Moderate drought was introduced in southeast Utah into southwest Colorado and expanded in southern New Mexico. Abnormally dry conditions expanded over northern New Mexico and southwest Utah and southwest Colorado. Montana had an expansion of severe and moderate drought and a large expansion of abnormally dry conditions.
Looking ahead
Over the next five to seven days, precipitation chances are anticipated to be best over the northern Rocky Mountains, central Plains and into the Southeast where forecasted rain totals could approach 3 to 4 inches in places. Dry conditions will dominate the southern Plains, Southwest and along the West Coast. Temperatures will be 12 to 15 degrees below normal over the central Plains to the northern Rocky Mountains and 8 to 12 degrees above normal in the southern Plains and Southwest.
The 6- to 10-day outlooks show a high probability of cooler-than-normal temperatures over the Northern Rocky Mountains, central and northern Plains and into the Midwest. The best chances of above-normal temperatures are over the Southwest, southern Plains and into the Southeast. Much of the country is showing an above-normal chance of above-normal precipitation, with only the Southwest and far southern Plains having high probabilities of below-normal precipitation.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.