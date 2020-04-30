Gov. Laura Kelly recently appointed Allen Roth, Hays, to the Kansas Water Authority.
The water authority advises the governor, the Legislature and the director of the Kansas Water Office on water policy issues—including the approval of the Kansas Water Plan and revisions, federal contracts, administration regulations and legislation proposed by the KWO.
Roth farms full time near Hays and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from Kansas State University. He has served 18 years on the Ellis County Conservation District Board of Supervisors, six years on the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts Board of Directors as well as the Smoky Hill–Saline Regional Advisory Committee since its inception, and on the Cottonwood Extension District Board of Directors.
