The latest series of reports from the nation’s largest landowner services company shows an ongoing boom in farmland prices. High commodity prices are driving the farmland market and will continue to be the main driver in land values, despite high input costs and the threat of inflation.

Farmland

2016 Journal calendar contest entry by Kristin Liska, Plymouth, Minnesota.

“The outlook for continued strong land values remains strong moving into 2023,” according to a Jan. 4 press release by Farmers National Company, which reported, “The land market momentum that began in late 2021 accelerated into 2022 and was driven by competition for high quality cropland; it resulted in both record sales and overall increases in land values across the country.”

Tags

