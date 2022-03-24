Trail King Industries, Inc., Mitchell, South Dakota, a leading North American manufacturer of a complete line of trailers, has promoted Ty Hanten to vice president of sales and marketing.
Hanten will lead development of strategic sales plans based on company goals to promote sales growth and client satisfaction for the organization. Specific responsibilities include business and market development and strategic direction for promotion and advertising. He will also oversee the district sales managers, team development and hiring and revenue growth.
He will replace Rick Farris who has announced his retirement from Trail King after 37 years. With this pending retirement, Hanten has assumed leadership responsibilities during this transition.
Hanten brings over 30 years of experience in leadership at Trail King to this role. He has served most recently as the director of customer service and began his career fresh out of high school as a night welder at our Mitchell, South Dakota, facility. Hanten assisted with the transition when Trail King acquired companies Ti-Brook and Red River, relocating both times to help manage the process. Hanten will be based out of Trail King’s West Fargo, North Dakota, location.
Farris has been a part of the heavy equipment and transport industry for almost 37 years. Farris joined the Trail King team in the traffic department in 1985. After some time as a shipping manager, he moved to sales, quickly finding his niche in building and maintaining relationships. Farris has served in his current role since 2002. During his time with Trail King, Farris worked to expand the company’s footprint across many industries and regions.
