Joe Neal Hampton, longtime agricultural association leader in Oklahoma, announced his retirement in a letter to association members and colleagues Oct. 3.
“After more than 47 years of service to the Oklahoma agribusiness industry, I have decided to announce my retirement effective June 30, 2020,” read Hampton’s letter.
Hampton has served as the president and CEO of the Enid Board of Trade, as well as the Oklahoma Grain and Feed Association, Oklahoma Agribusiness Retailers Association, Oklahoma Seed Trade Association, and Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association. Hampton said his many years of service for the farmers of Oklahoma has been rewarding and fulfilling.
“I could not have asked for a better group of people to work with over these years than those involved in the grain, feed, seed, fertilizer, ag chemical and wheat production business,” Hampton’s letter read. “It has truly been an honor to serve them.”
OGFA Chairman of the Board Steve Sweeney said in a Facebook post that Hampton has been a leader, spokesman and advocate in Oklahoma agribusiness for almost 50 years.
“His presence, awareness, knowledge, and understanding of our business will truly be missed,” Sweeney wrote. “His legacy shall live long within our industry and our state.”
Sweeney also wrote that a transition committee will be formed to start the process to find a replacement for Hampton. The application will be posted on the OGFA website, www.oklahomaag.com.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.