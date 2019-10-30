GSI, Assumption, Illinois, is expanding its grain material handling product offering with the new GSI Under-Bin Chain Conveyor that offers higher capacity bin unloading and improved durability, while also being gentler on grain than auger unloads. Unlike similar conveyors on the market that require field modifications during installation, the new GSI Under-Bin Conveyor comes with intermediate and center wells fully installed from the factory for faster and more accurate assembly. The under-bin conveyor also features the same Dodge bearings and drives as GSI’s full line of material handling equipment, ensuring reliable performance for many years. This new line is designed for compatibility with bins from 15 to 72 feet diameter and fits under any standard 17-inch plenum height aeration floor. Other features include: Heavy-duty galvanized construction for long life; grain unload capacity of 3,000 to 10,000 bushels per hour; fully guarded shafts, bearings, and drive for safe operation; compatible with GSI bin sweeps, including a power sweep option; and an ability to “daisy chain” multiple bins on a single unload conveyor. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.grainsystems.com.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.