Rural America is positioned for growth. Right now—more than ever before—we are seeing people return to their roots and it’s the rural community’s time to shine. The pandemic has changed us. It’s caused each of us to stop, think and pivot when necessary. For many, it’s taking us back home.
For the rural community, it’s time for our leaders and citizens to swing wide open the gates and welcome people back. It’s time for us to tout what we have—shout it from the rooftops—and roll out the red carpet for those moving in.
It’s also time to truly analyze what our communities have, what we need and plan for the future—where does our town or county want to be in a year, five years, 10 years, or 15 years? It’s time for community leaders and citizens to gather ‘round the table and talk. What are our strengths? What are our weaknesses? Infrastructure—do we have adequate water, sewer, electric and broadband infrastructure? Can we serve the community’s health needs—where and how strong is the nearest hospital, eye doctor, pharmacy? Is a quality education provided to our youth? What do our businesses need—training, connections with funding opportunities, marketing assistance?
It’s time to talk frankly about what needs fixed and dream a little—or a lot. Make lists, determine a path and get it done. But, how? Right now—more than ever before—funds are available to communities for infrastructure, business development, health and public safety projects. These are “once in a lifetime” opportunities to us. Once a community has that list and that path of where they want to go, it’s time to reach out to anyone and everyone and start talking about these needs and plans. Congressional leaders, economic development entities—just start talking. Talking leads to information for opportunities. Are there Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or American Rescue Plan Act funds available for your project in your community?
If this seems overwhelming, embrace the little things. Work on the small things. Celebrate the little things. Be willing to start with the slight because those are what become big things. In 2020, Major County Economic Development Corporation completed an Economic Development Asset Inventory for Fairview, Oklahoma, in Major County—a grant project funded by Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency. The goal of the project was to identify assets in order to determine what resources we had to draw upon and determine how to appropriately utilize the assets to attract new businesses and create jobs. Major County citizens gathered with a team of experts to determine as many assets as possible and the Asset Inventory was complete mid-2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. That $5,000 Asset Inventory was referenced in a $1.25 million EDA Grant Application for our local hospital to expand their physical therapy department into a stand-alone facility and again for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant Application for a 16-Acre expansion to our Fairview Industrial Park. A $5,000 grant opportunity turned into $1,345,900 in grant funds for Fairview, Oklahoma. A small idea or a small grant opportunity can turn into something big. Be willing to embrace the small project—it can ignite the flame, which propels you to succeed in the big, big project.
Rural economic development—it’s daunting, overwhelming, energy consuming, possible and rewarding. We have done it. We are doing it. Now is our time to shine.
JaNae K. Barnard, Executive Director for Major County Economic Development Corporation, can by reached by phone at 580-227-2512, or email at janaeb@majorok.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.