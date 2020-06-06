Fifteen agriculture students have been selected as the fourth class of recipients of the GROWMARK Foundation scholarship.
More than 260 students from across the United States and Ontario, Canada, applied for the award. Applications were evaluated by a panel of agribusiness professionals, and the funds are available for the fall 2020 semester.
“We are pleased to provide financial support to these fifteen outstanding students,” said Amy Bradford, GROWMARK Manager, Corporate Communications and Manager of the GROWMARK Foundation. “Their pursuit of higher education in agriculture will position them well to potentially become a part of the GROWMARK System in the future, whether that may be employment at GROWMARK or an FS member cooperative, or as a farmer-owner of their local cooperative.”
Scholarship recipients from the High Plains Journal readership area are Awna Hirsch,of Eaton, Colorado, who is studying animal science at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities; and Jessica Schmitt, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, who is studying dairy science, agricultural communications, and international agriculture at Iowa State University.
