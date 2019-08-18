GROWMARK, Bloomington, Illinois, announced it is partnering with technology vendors from across the world with its new AgValidity testing program. With new tech products bombarding the agricultural market every day, AgValidity will focus on research and development to cut through the clutter and bring FS customers the best combination of personalized solutions. More than 20 projects are currently in testing including analytical technologies, biologicals, soil health and artificial intelligence applications. AgValidity is currently working with FS customers across the country on test trials, ranging in variety from row crops to fruits and vegetables. GROWMARK is an agricultural cooperative that provides agronomy, energy, facility planning and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing and risk management services throughout North America. For more information, see a representative or visit www.growmark.com
