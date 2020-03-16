To ensure appropriate visibility and safety, vehicles used in the agricultural industry such as loaders, tractors and balers are equipped with hazard and warning lights. Whether roof-mounted beacons or directional surface mounted to the vehicle’s body or grille, these flashing strobe lights are essential to capture attention and warn of a potentially hazardous activity or situation, according to Grote Industries, Madison, Indiana. As the lighting world continues to transition to LEDs, these hazard and warning lights are now available in low electrical consumption, long life models that far exceed traditional halogen or gas-discharge options. Grote offers Class 1 to 3 permanent, vacuum and magnetically mounted beacon lights in both regular and high profiles and a myriad of strobe patterns. Most of the company’s LED offerings only draw 0.4 to 0.35 amps at 12 VDC. The company also offers LED directional surface-mount strobes in 3, 6 and 12 diode options that feature 12 different selectable flash patterns in either of two phases, including steady-on. These too, require only about 0.1 amps per diode. Plus 20-, 30- and 40-inch LED—traffic directors— with 34 warning flash patterns and five phase options are also available, which are ideal for mounting on front push bumpers, pickup trucks, headache rack and running board lights. For more information, call 800-628-0809 or visit www.grote.com/warning-hazard/.
