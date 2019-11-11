For tillage producers looking for new ways to maximize efficiency and make data-driven decisions about their fields, Great Plains Manufacturing, Salina, Kansas, has released Implement Command. Available on new 18- to 35-foot Turbo-Maxes, Implement Command allows producers to make decisions on the go and make real-time field adjustments to improve yields and soil health. For user comfort and convenience, this system allows producers to set, adjust and monitor the performance of their Turbo-Max right from the tractor cab. With Implement Command, several Turbo-Max functions can be controlled with a simple push of a button. Producers can control tillage-depth with three programmable presets to make adjustments quickly. Additionally, weight transfer can also be adjusted on-screen by dialing in the appropriate amount of down pressure applied to the wings. The Implement Command system is ISO-Compatible and works on the tractor’s virtual terminal so no extra monitors are needed in the cab. For tractors equipped with multiple displays, dual-VT compatibility lets producers transfer implement controls to the next available VT on the bus. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.GreatPlainsAg.com.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.