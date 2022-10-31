Great Plains, Salina, Kansas, has enhanced one of its popular vertical tillage tools, the sub-soiler, to optimize its performance and longevity. Designed to reset the soil profile, the VT1500 sub-soiler breaks through yield-robbing soil compaction layers, leaving behind a uniform soil density with minimal topsoil disturbance and little residue burial.
The new VT1500 includes additional features for no-till and rocky applications and features to support product longevity. For improved performance in rocky conditions, the sub-soiler is now available with new high-protection trip pack auto-reset shanks. This new shank mount trips at 2,000 pounds to enhance performance and reduce shear bolt breakage in rocky conditions. The sub-soiler is also offered with an auto-reset shank option with 3,000 pounds of trip force, or an economical shear-bolt mount option for lighter soil conditions and obstructions.
