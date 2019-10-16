Great Plains, Salina, Kansas, has developed a hybrid tillage solution called the Velocity, which offers the positive aspects of vertical tillage, while maintaining similar features of a conventional disk, resulting in a new classification in the Great Plains product line called hybrid tillage. The Velocity is designed to bury more residue than a true vertical tillage tool like Turbo-Max, but with shallow-concavity SpeedBlades on 7 1/2-inch spacings. The patented SpeedBlades aggressively power through heavy residue and thoroughly mix the soil without ridging. Engineered to run at faster speeds than a conventional disk harrow, the Velocity is designed to out-cut and out-finish competitive low-concavity, high-speed disks who classify themselves in the vertical tillage market. Hydraulic fore/aft leveling simplifies field adjustments to create a smooth finish in a variety of soil conditions. The hydraulic soil conditioner features heavy-duty 16-inch diameter reels with 1-inch rods that can withstand rocks while busting clods, leaving behind an ideal seedbed. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.GreatPlainsAg.com.
