Recently, the Ranchland Trust of Kansas was awarded $100,000 from the Playa Lakes Joint Venture’s ConocoPhillips Capacity Grant program to support the launch of a four-year education and conservation project in western Kansas. RTK also received two additional grants to go toward the project, including one from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and one from the Natural Resources Conservation Service through the Conservation Collaboration Grants or Agreements program.
Partners in the Kansas Prairie Wetlands NAWCA grant proposal are organizations dedicated to conserving and protecting wildlife and water. Many are city and county entities or corporations that are concerned about Kansas and their communities. The CCGA program allows NRCS to leverage funding with private partner resources to increase the overall success in achieving mutual goals of protecting and conserving agricultural lands.
Landowners in western Kansas now will have the option to enhance, increase and protect grassland habitats through this project with conservation easements. RTK’s role will be to build new relationships with ranchers to initiate dialogue between landowners and conservation partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.