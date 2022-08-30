The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan.
The meeting is open to the public and will discuss recommendations for how federal, state, and local officials, along with Kansas communities, can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires. This meeting will be held in person only.
