The Office of Rural Prosperity, housed within the Kansas Department of Commerce, was created by Kelly as a way to help revitalize and highlight rural Kansas communities.
The office’s new report includes details regarding the unique needs and strengths of rural communities across Kansas that were gathered during a listening tour conducted this summer by Rogers and outlines the office’s recommendations for fostering growth and prosperity in these areas.
“I am proud of the work Lt. Gov. Rogers has done to identify rural communities’ barriers to long-term prosperity,” Kelly said. “We are committed to partnering with rural communities, to develop policies that help Kansans succeed.”
The report is a summary of conversations and public listening sessions with hundreds of Kansans about what prosperity means to their community.
“Through our discussions with rural communities, we learned a lot about rural Kansans’ unique challenges,” Rogers said, "which include housing; physical and digital infrastructure; economic and workforce development; high property taxes; and access to quality, affordable health care and child care.”
The report outlines several areas ORP will be focusing on in the coming months to begin addressing these challenges. It includes plans to create three Interagency Work Groups that will develop tools to help address the unique challenges facing rural communities in the areas of housing; childcare; and workforce recruitment, retention and education. These groups will bring together state and federal agencies to help identify what our state can be doing better when it comes to each area, find available resources and make recommendations for administrative changes.
“While the creation of the Office of Rural Prosperity and my listening tour were great first steps, we know there is much more work to do in order to facilitate growth and prosperity in rural communities,” Rogers said. “I am excited to continue working to improve rural Kansans’ quality of life one step at a time.”
To access to full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.