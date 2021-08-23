At 12:04 p.m. Aug. 23, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency due to a wildland fire in Clark County. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.
The Kansas Forest Service has a representative on the ground and have dispatched an agriculture pilot to assist with fire suppression efforts in difficult to reach terrain.
“Wildland fires can cause widespread destruction and present a very real threat to life and property,” Gov. Kelly said. “They destroy crops and grazing land, and may threaten homes and lives. This declaration will allow the state to use whatever resources we have available to mitigate the risks and respond to fires in support of local emergency responders.”
“Our wildland fire staff and the aviation resources we work with are focused on supporting local resources on the ground in Clark County” said State Forester Jason Hartman. “Those firefighters on the ground are the first and best line of defense during a wildfire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.