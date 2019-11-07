Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts in a news release called attention to an important regional emergency declaration that eases the transportation of heating fuel including propane and natural gas that should help farmers who are still picking corn.
The declaration, issued Nov. 1, provides temporary regulatory relief to commercial transporters of heating fuel to Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The Regional Field Administrators for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Midwestern Service Center and Western Service Center issued the emergency declaration that extends through Nov. 30.
“A large portion of the corn being harvested needs to be dried for proper handling and storage,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This has raised demand and lowered supplies of heating fuel in the Midwest. The FMCSA’s emergency declaration provides regulatory flexibility so that energy needs throughout Nebraska can be met in a timely manner.”
The FMCSA’s Midwestern and Western Services Centers noted in the emergency declaration the relief measure was put in place in response to early onset of early winter weather conditions, flooding and high demand resulting in decrease in availability of heating fuel, including propane, for household uses in those states. The announcement was issued by Darin G. Jones, regional field administrator for the Midwest Service Center and Scott G. Hernandez, regional field administrator for the Western Service Center.
Direct assistance terminates when a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide services not directly supporting the emergency relief effort or when the motor carrier dispatches a driver or commercial motor vehicle to another location to begin operations in commerce.
Upon termination of direct assistance to the emergency relief effort, the motor carrier and driver are subject to the requirements of the regulation except that a driver may return empty to the motor carrier’s terminal or the driver’s normal work reporting location without complying with several provisions during the temporary period. However, if the driver informs the motor carrier that he or she needs immediate rest, the driver must be permitted at least 10 consecutive hours off duty before the driver is required to return to the motor carrier’s terminal or the driver’s normal reporting location.
Once the driver has returned to the terminal or other location, the driver must be relieved of all duty and responsibilities and must receive a minimum of 10 hours off duty if transporting property, and eight hours if transporting passengers.
Motor carriers or drivers currently subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible for the relief granted by this declaration until they have met the applicable conditions for its rescission and the order has been rescinded by FMCSA.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
