image-20220920-194006-36d0de2a.jpeg

Courtesy photo.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam made stops in Sherman and Finney counties in western Kansas Sept. 20 as part of the governor’s Prosperity on the Plains Tour. They visited with farmers, ranchers, local legislators, and housing leaders to gain insight into the state’s workforce and economic development needs.

“Kansas have long known that farmers, ranchers, and agriculture producers are the lifeblood of our state's economy,” Kelly said. “It was a pleasure to meet with industry leaders to discuss how to continue our state's record-breaking economic success."

roundtable.jpg

Courtesy photo.

