Gov. Laura Kelly joined local leaders in Hutchinson Oct. 21 for a roundtable discussion that focused on how her administration can continue to support economic and agricultural growth in central Kansas. Topics addressed during the discussion included the state’s water resources, logistics and distribution, and the Kansas workforce.

Ag Roundtable 2.jpg

Courtesy photo.

“Discussions like these are important, as they help us continue to grow and strengthen Kansas based on community needs,” Kelly said. “Every time I talk to farmers and ranchers, from any corner of our state, I am impressed with their hard work, determination, and passion for the agricultural community. Let’s keep working together to build a stronger, brighter future for everyone who chooses to call Kansas home.”

