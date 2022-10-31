Farm house remains

All that remains of the farm house at the Scott farm in northern Clark County March 7, 2017. A wildfire devastated the farmstead March 6, 2017. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

 Kylene Scott

Gov. Laura Kelly called on Kansans to share their thoughts on how the state of Kansas can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires. The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force, established by Kelly this past July, is seeking public input as it takes a comprehensive look at mitigating wildfire threats, reviews how local and state officials respond to such emergencies, and considers how to better support communities impacted by wildfires.

“Wildfires take a devastating toll on Kansas families and businesses, which is why we want to hear directly from the people most impacted by these disasters,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “If you have thoughts on how our state can prevent or better prepare for future disasters, please let the Wildfire Task Force know. Together, we will continue working to protect our first responders, our farmers and ranchers, and our communities.”

