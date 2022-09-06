DSC04872c.jpg

Courtesy photo.

On Sept. 6, on the heels of Labor Day, Gov. Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #22-07 establishing the Office of Registered Apprenticeship within the Kansas Department of Commerce. The office will dramatically scale up the Kelly administration’s efforts to meet the talent needs of Kansas businesses, give workers the skills and experience they need to compete in the modern economy, and knock down barriers to employment.

“We have spurred remarkable economic growth here in Kansas, but to continue that success, we have to ensure Kansas workers have the skills and opportunities they need to compete in today’s global economy,” Kelly said. “I created this new Office of Registered Apprenticeship to prioritize fostering a workforce that meets the needs of Kansas businesses and of essential industries like education and healthcare.”

