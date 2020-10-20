Gov. Laura Kelly on Oct. 20 applauded the announcement of a new, 148,000-square-foot Nor-Am Cold Storage facility in Dodge City.
This is the sixth facility in the Midwest for Nor-Am and second in Kansas, with the other in Elwood. The new Dodge City facility is Nor-Am’s largest. Kelly joined Rob Adams of Tippmann Construction, Nor-Am CEO Greg Brandt, Dodge City Manager Nick Hernandez and Secretary of Commerce David Toland for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Nor-Am is an outstanding, family-oriented company, and its cold-storage capabilities are a critical component in the safe distribution of the high-quality food products Kansas is known for,” Kelly said. “Between its two locations, the company will play an essential role in our state’s efforts to keep food on the plates of families statewide and nationwide. I am pleased to welcome Nor-Am to another Kansas community.”
The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art freezing equipment, high-density racking, semi-automated pallet shuttle technology with nearly 17,000 pallet positions, and a 50,000-square-foot processing area. The new facility will bring 90 new full-time jobs and $30 million in capital investment to Dodge City and Ford County.
“Nor-Am Cold Storage’s freezing, storing, and processing right here in the heart of beef country will be critical in the food-supply chain,” Toland said. “Without question, Kansas’ central location for logistics and distribution is a true difference-maker for Nor-Am and so many other companies seeing Kansas as the best place to do business.”
“We believe this new facility not only enhances Nor-Am’s existing food-supply-chain infrastructure, but also has a direct positive impact on the local economy by adding approximately 90 essential jobs to the area,” Scott Albers, president of Nor-Am Cold Storage, said. “All of our jobs are essential jobs. We consider ourselves a critical part of the food supply chain, and part of our job is to feed the world.”
Nor-Am Cold Storage is a public, full-service, refrigerated warehouse business with centrally located locations across the Midwest. Nor-Am provides services and temperature-controlled storage of USDA-inspected cold storage, dry storage, blast freezing, case picking, kitting programs and export services, as well as Pro-Visions packaging. Space is available for storage at its plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska. Learn more at nor-am.com.
