Gov. Laura Kelly announced 14 communities will receive funding through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s Rural Mural and Public Art grant program. The $90,000 in grants enables communities with fewer than 10,000 residents to create new murals and public art projects that will beautify community gathering spaces and serve as new tourist attractions.
“By funding the creation of murals and public art in communities across Kansas, we want to celebrate the beauty of our state and highlight everything our small towns have to offer,” said Kelly.
Each of the projects requires a 1:1 match from the community. Seventy-five percent of the grant funding will be gifted up front as several of the city projects plan to start in the next two weeks.
“Rural Kansas has the opportunity to be a more popular tourist destination, which will promote economic growth in the smallest of Kansas communities,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “The development of high-quality destinations and improved infrastructure across the state will make these featured attractions more valuable and easier to reach than ever before.”
“Art, and murals in particular, help bring communities together to celebrate the history, culture and unique characteristics of their rural towns,” said Director of the Office of Rural Prosperity Trisha Purdon. “The Rural Mural program helps these communities showcase those amazing characteristics to their current residents, visitors and to the entire State of Kansas for generations to come.”
