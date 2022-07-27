Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced the creation of the Governor’s Wildfire Task Force, a group of leaders from across the state, to create recommendations for how Kansas communities can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires.

pexels-eric-sanman-211157.jpg

Photo by Eric Sanman at Pexels.

“Far too many times in recent years, we’ve seen the devastating toll wildfires take on our communities,” said Kelly. “We’re doing everything we can to better respond to these disasters, and I am confident the wildfire task force will improve how we support our communities before, during, and after wildfires. I look forward to receiving its recommendations.”

