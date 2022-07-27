Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced the creation of the Governor’s Wildfire Task Force, a group of leaders from across the state, to create recommendations for how Kansas communities can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires.
“Far too many times in recent years, we’ve seen the devastating toll wildfires take on our communities,” said Kelly. “We’re doing everything we can to better respond to these disasters, and I am confident the wildfire task force will improve how we support our communities before, during, and after wildfires. I look forward to receiving its recommendations.”
Several parts of Kansas have experienced large-scale wildfires in the last 10 years, causing catastrophic financial losses and threatening the safety of residents, fire fighters, and first responders. The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will take a comprehensive look at mitigating wildfire threats, review the role that local governments and state officials play in responding to such emergencies, and address how these entities can provide more support to communities impacted by devastating wildfires.
The task force will be led by Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and appointments include representatives from local, state and federal agencies and organizations which have played an active role in responding to wildfires across the state, along with several state legislators.
Critical issues that will be assessed and addressed by the task force include the circumstances that can lead to wildfires and cause them to expand, specific regions or locations within Kansas that are most vulnerable to catastrophic wildfires, and ways that officials can better respond to wildfires in the future.
Prior to the completion of the task force’s report outlining recommendations, the public will have the opportunity to provide input on how public officials and the private sector can work together to better prepare for future wildfire threats, develop emergency response plans, and recover from wildfire disasters.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.