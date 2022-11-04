Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed HB 1006 to help Oklahoma farmers and ranchers overcome challenges created by this year’s extreme drought conditions. Specifically, the bill appropriates $20 million to the Emergency Drought Relief Fund. HB 1006 went into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.
“This year’s extreme drought conditions have created unprecedented challenges for our agricultural producers and as governor I will always do everything I can to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers,” said Stitt. “I am proud to have partnered up with the Legislature to deliver this much-needed relief.”
