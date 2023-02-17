Government News

Congressman Frank Lucas, R-OK, who serves on the House Committee and Financial Services and is a former chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-AR, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-IN, reintroduced legislation to protect family farmers and ranchers from burdensome greenhouse gas emissions reporting rules proposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Protect Farmers from the SEC Act would exempt family farmers and ranchers from being included in the indirect GHG reporting requirements, ensuring they would not be required to track and disclose granular on-farm data regarding individual operations and day-to-day activities in order to stay compliant with the companies that purchase their products.

