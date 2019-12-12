Get the dirt on regenerative agriculture at the 2020 Soil Health U & Trade Show, Jan. 22 and 23.
The full schedule is available now atwww.soilhealthu.net. With two days of expert speakers, producer panels, a trade show with equipment demonstrations, and sessions tailored to a wide variety of soil health questions, there’s education for farmers and ranchers of all shapes, sizes and regionality at this third year of Soil Health U. Speakers like Adam Chappell will discuss the economic benefits of soil health to farm operations, while others like Brian Alexander will help cattlemen understand that pastures need soil health too. New this year is a special breakout session of women leaders in soil health, to talk about how women on the farm can lead the way toward improved soils and profits for their family farms and ranches.
Keynote speakers include: Ray Archuleta, agroecologist and founding partner of Understanding Ag; Lance Gunderson, president of Regen Ag Lab; and Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, president and CEO of Regenerative Agriculture Alliance.
Soil Health U registration is open, at www.soilhealthu.net. Registration is $125, and there is a $30 discount for High Plains Journal subscribers. Student Registration is just $50. Planning to bring a group of neighbors to Soil Health U? Call 620-227-1834 and ask about discount registrations for parties of 5 or more on the same payment.
Soil Health U & Trade Show is sponsored by High Plains Journal.
Since 1949 High Plains Journal has been the weekly source for news, markets and commentary for farmers and ranchers in 12 states across the Plains. From the Dakotas to Texas, rural leaders and influencers #RideWithUs in print, online at www.hpj.com, and now via our podcast “HPJ Talk.” Our slate of educational events includes: Soil Health U, Cattle U, Sorghum U, Wheat U, Alfalfa U, Row Crop U and, now, Cotton U.
