The World Food Prize Foundation recently announced the selection of six students for its prestigious George Washington Carver Internship program, which will take place in-person and remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time in the program’s history, interns will assist in the promotion and facilitation of a virtual World Food Prize annual week of events.
Interns will work on a wide range of projects for the Foundation, including planning the 2020 virtual Borlaug Dialogue, assisting with nominations, designing graphics, promoting World Food Prize programs and planning the virtual World Food Prize Laureate award ceremony.
The 2020 interns include Eleora Demuth, University of Minnesota-Crookston; Montana Gam-Ad, Iowa State University; Molly Hart, Grand View University; Grace Long, Drake University; Ashley Rolf, Iowa State University; and Luke Sloterdyk, Iowa State University.
To learn more about the George Washington Carver Internship program, go to www.worldfoodprize.org/gwcintern.
