Gehl, West Bend, Wisconsin, has released the new RT135 track loader, strengthening its product offering to 10 track loaders with the introduction of the 1,350-pound capacity machine. The Gehl RT135 delivers power in a compact fashion, at an overall width of 57 inches and height of 76 inches; it offers a lift height of 110 inches and, at 35% operating capacity, can lift 1,350 pounds. With an operating weight of 6,510 pounds the RT135 can be easily transported, making it an ideal machine for the rental industry, construction sites and weekend work. The Gehl RT135 is powered with a 46.6-horsepower Yanmar engine that utilizes automatic regeneration and zero fuel additives. In addition, built on an adapted R135 skid loader chassis for weight distribution and grading, the Gehl RT135 is equipped for any jobsite. The cab-forward design of the RT135 features the high-level of safety seen across Gehl’s track loader offering. The Gehl RT135 is equipped with the industry exclusive IdealTrax track tensioning system. IdealTrax saves on maintenance and track replacement costs by automatically tensioning the tracks when the engine is on, eliminating over-tensioning and extending the life of the tracks up to 15%. Track tension is released when the engine is turned off, reducing strain on sprockets and bearings. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.gehl.com.
