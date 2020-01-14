Registration is now open for four courses from the Grain Elevator and Processing Society and Kansas State University in February. These online courses run from Feb. 18 through March 24, and registration closes Feb. 12.
This course offers a broad view of Canada’s multifaceted and historic grain industry. It is a resource for anyone who does business in or with Canada, or is a player in the global grain economy. Participants will learn about the influence of Canada’s climate and population, crop production, marketing, regulatory regimens, grading, cleaning and drying, quality control, rail transportation, domestic use and grain exports.
This course covers the key factors and information needed to build new facilities or modernize existing structures. Lectures cover facility types and capacities, storage structures, equipment, layouts and site selection. At the end of the course, participants will lay out a simple facility.
This course was developed by the USDA’s Federal Grain Inspection Service in conjunction with GEAPS and K-State. It introduces the basics of grain inspections, provides a history of inspection and an overview of general techniques.
Learn the principles of dry bulk material flow, material properties and characteristics, components and selection of equipment and other considerations. This is the second of three courses offered on materials handling.
All four courses count towards credentials from GEAPS and Kanas State University. For more information on the certification, visit the GEAPS credential website.
Courses cost $700 for GEAPS members and $965 for non-members. Companies can save up to 20 percent on blocks of registrations with the volume discount program. For more information about the courses or the GEAPS/K-State Distance Education Program, visit the GEAPS website, contact Melissa Ferguson or call 763-999-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.